Saif Ali Khan’s father, Mansoor Ali Khan, was a man of great taste and perfection. Maybe that is why he fell for the two most perfectly gorgeous women Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal. But, did you know that at one point, Tiger Pataudi had to confront Garewal about his feelings for Tagore and the break-up situation got a bit awkward?

Well, Mansoor and Simi were madly in love with each other. From cricket matches and outdoor shoots to attending big events, the two could always be spotted walking hand-in-hand. Fans always thought that the actress was a perfect fit for the cricketer as her style and swag matched his standards. In fact, reportedly, Saif’s father had even planned to make his parents meet Garewal, but it looks like destiny had some other plans.

Before Mansoor Ali Khan could make Simi Garewal meet his parents, he met Sharmila Tagore and cupid struck. Reportedly when the two realized that they could no longer be away from each other and wanted to give this relationship a name, Tiger Pataudi, like a true gentleman, decided to come clean about it.

As per a report in TOI, he went to Simi Garewal’s apartment to tell her about it. The entire situation was quite awkward. Apparently, the actress insisted on him having lemonade and even before taking a sip, the cricketer blurted, “I’m sorry, but I want to make it clear it is over between us; I’ve met someone else.”

However, Simi had an inclination about this and wasn’t going to fret over it. Being her poised and graceful self, she didn’t make a scene out of it and instead chose to accompany Masoor to the elevator when he stood up to leave. He insisted on her ‘not’ coming, but she did anyway. And what did she find there? Sharmila, waiting near the elevator, for her man.

The two ladies looked at each other, smiled and decided to honour what was written for them. Well, what do you think about this unfortunate ending of Mansoor Ali Khan and Simi Garewal’s love story? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

