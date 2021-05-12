Sonu Sood’s humanitarian work during the testing times in the country has given him the title of Messiah and rightly so. Ever since the pandemic took a bad shape, the actor has been grinding hard to help the needy as much as he can. From helping migrant workers to reach home, to now arranging oxygen and healthcare resources for the people who are battling for life. Sood has done it all.

While his fabulous job amid the pandemic has brought him an immense amount of blessing, many on social media have said they want Sonu to run for the Prime Minister’s office in the next big elections. This is a topic that comes alive on the Internet every alternate day, and Sood fans make sure the debate trends every single time. Now finally, the man himself has decided to open up on the same. Read on to know more and what Sonu has to say about the same.

Recently, Sonu Sood, amid his rigorous schedule, took out time and distributed some summer drinks to the paparazzi waiting outside his residence. The actor voluntarily came out himself to do the deed. While doing so, he was also interacting with the paps, who had only love for him. One of them asked the actor about the debates about him running for the Prime Minister’s chair.

Sonu Sood, who was in a candid mood, took the question and shunned it right away. He said he is fine as a common man and wants to continue doing the good work as he is right now. He says becoming the PM is not his job.

Sonu, as per SpotBoyE said, “Hum aam insaan ache hai bhai, aam insaan better hai. Bhai log khade hai na humare, kya karenge elections mein khade ho ke? Wo apna kaam nahi hai na.”

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood recently made headlines when he called out China for blocking his consignments of Oxygen concentrators. The Chinese Ambassador was quick to reply and sort the issue out. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

