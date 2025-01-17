Sonu Sood’s directorial debut Fateh has defied all the expectations at the box office and in seven days the total collection of the film at the box office stands at 16.25 crore. It would be interesting to see how the film fares on the second weekend.

Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut

Interestingly, this is Sonu Sood’s directorial debut at the box office. Talking about actors who turned directors in 2024, Kunal Kemmu and Randeep Hooda took the plunge!

Madgaon Express by Kemmu earned 13.83 crore at the box office in the first week, while Randeep Hooda’s Swantantrya Veer Savarkar earned 11.37 crore in week 1. Fateh has surpassed the first-week collections of both these actor-turned-director films in seven days.

Fateh Box Office Collection Day 7

On the seventh day, Thursday, January 16, Fateh earned 1.02 crore at the box office, which is a drop of 26% from the previous day, which brought 1.38 crore. Hopefully, the film will finish the second weekend at 4+ crore!

Here is the seven-day breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 2.61 crore

Day 2: 3.97 crore

Day 3: 4.13 crore

Day 4: 1.31 crore

Day 5: 1.83 crore

Day 6: 1.38 crore

Day 7: 1.02 crore

Total: 16.25 crore

Fateh VS Last Year-Opener

The last Hindi year-opener at the box office was Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas, which earned 16 crore in its lifetime in Hindi. Sonu Sood’s directorial debut with Fateh has surpassed the entire lifetime collection of Katrina’s film, which was helmed by Sriram Raghavan.

