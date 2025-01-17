Asif Ali’s Rekhachithram is just 65 lakh away from becoming the first super-hit Indian film of 2024. In 8 days, the total box office collection of the mystery thriller stands at an estimated total of 17.35 crore. In fact, it has already registered massive profits.

Budget & Recovery

The film has been mounted on a reported budget of 6 crore, and it has churned out an estimated profit of almost 11.35 crore. Helmed by Jofin T Chacko, the Malayalam mystery thriller, has registered 189.17% return on investment.

Rekhachithram Box Office Collection Day 8

Rekhachithram earned 1 crore at the box office on Thursday, January 16, which is almost a 20% drop from the previous day at the box office, which brought 1.25 crore.

Here is the eight-day breakdown of the mystery crime thriller at the box office.

Day 1: 1.9 crore

Day 2: 2.2 crore

Day 3: 3.3 crore

Day 4: 3.75 crore

Day 5: 1.95 crore

Day 6: 2 crore

Day 7: 1.25 crore

Day 8: 1 crore * (estimated)

Total: 17.35 crore (estimated)

Rekhachithram VS Most Profitable Films Of 2024

Rekhachithram has surpassed the profit of Sookshmadarshini at the box office, which registered a profit of 179.2% and was the fifth most profitable Malayalam film of 2024.

Here are the most profitable Malayalam Films Of 2024.

Premalu : 745.5% Manjummel Boys: 610% Kishkindha Kaandam : 493.5% Vaazha: 369.2% Sookshmadarshini: 179.2%

Will It Surpass Asif Ali’s Last Release?

It would be interesting to see if Rekhachithram crosses the lifetime profits of Asif Ali’s last release, Kishkindha Kaandam, at the box office. The film needs to earn a total of 35.61 crore to surpass Kishkindha Kaandam’s profit!

