The Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali starrer Kishkindha Kaandam has witnessed a golden run at the Malayalam box office. The movie has crossed the 75 crore milestone in its worldwide collections. Take a look at its box office performance on its 38th day.

Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Day 38

On its 38th day, the Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali starrer’s India net collections came to 41.32 crore. At the same time, the film’s gross collections came to 48.75 crore. The movie earned around 27.20 crore when it comes to the overseas collection. The film’s worldwide collection now comes to 75.95 crore. The movie is fast inching towards the 80 crore milestone. Its box office success story has indeed been one for the history books.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Kishkindha Kaandam:

India net – 41.32 crores

India gross – 48.75 crores

Overseas gross – 27.20 crores

Worldwide gross – 75.95 crores

Kishkindha Kaandam’s Astounding ROI

The Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali starrer is inching towards the 80 crore milestone, and the movie has also achieved a stellar ROI (Return On Investment). The movie is mounted at a limited budget of 7 crore. Hence, with its current India net collection of 41.32 crore, its ROI comes to 34.32 crore. This results in the ROI percentage to be a whopping 490%. The movie is also looking forward to attaining an ROI percentage of almost 500% soon.

About The Movie

Apart from Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, Kishkindha Kaandam also stars Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, and Ashokan. It has been directed by Dinjith Ayyathan. The music has been composed by Mujeeb Majeed.

