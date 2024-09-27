The Mollywood industry is undoubtedly on a roll. Both the releases Kishkindha Kaandam and ARM, which clashed at the Malayalam box office on September 12, 2024, have emerged as a success. Talking about the Asif Ali starrer movie, it has not only crossed its modest budget long back but has also forayed into the 50 crore club with its worldwide collection.

Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 15

The Asif Ali starrer’s India net collection stands at 29.66 crore. At the same time, the gross collections come to 34.99 crore. The overseas collection also saw an above 20 crore figure, which amassed 21.2 crore. Thus, the worldwide collection of the mystery flick now comes to 56.19 crore. This is a remarkable achievement by the movie wherein it has ticked the 50 crore mark milestone.

The Movie Is A Roaring Success

The Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali starrer is a roaring success at the Malayalam box office. It has been mounted on a limited budget of 5 to 7 crore. And with its 15-day collection, the movie has earned around 29.66 crore with its India net collection. It has recovered its budget with a massive 314% margin. The positive word of mouth is further working in favor of the movie. The movie opened at 0.45 crore but soon the numbers started witnessing an upward graph. It saw an impressive jump, especially on its fifth day, wherein it amassed 2.5 crore.

About Kishkinda Kaandam

The movie has been directed by Dinjith Ayyathan. Apart from Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, it also stars Vijayaraghavan, Ashokan, and Jagadish. The compelling plot revolves around a family residing in the monkey-inhabited Kallepathi reserve forest and how they unravel the skeletons under their closet.

