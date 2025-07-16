Superman is flying high after a super opening weekend. It has beaten multiple DC movies in its opening weekend and has also surpassed the global haul of its rival universe, this MCU movie. The DC movie will cross the $300 million milestone next weekend, and finally, DC has a film that can outshine major Marvel movies after a long time. Keep scrolling for more.

James Gunn earned popularity with the Marvel movies and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. He was ousted from Marvel by Disney over a controversy, and that is when he did Suicide Squad for DC, owned by WB. Gunn and Peter Safran are now the co-heads of the new DC Universe.

Superman’s worldwide box office collection so far

David Corenswet-led Superman broke records for solo Superman movies and collected $125.0 million on its three-day opening weekend at the domestic box office. The film earned a super $95.0 million overseas in its opening weekend. On Monday, day 4, it collected a solid $12.9 million in North America, bringing the collection to $137.9 million and adding that to the overseas gross, the worldwide total is $232.9 million [via Box Office Mojo]. It has surpassed the global collection in Wonder Woman 1984, besides this MCU bomb.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown

North America – $137.9 million

Overseas – $95.0 million

Worldwide – $232.9 million

Surpassed the global haul of the lowest-grossing MCU movie

DC and Marvel have been rivals since comic book days, and they have separate large fan bases devoted to their favorite heroes. While DC failed to create a successful universe in the last several years, Marvel Studios’ MCU flourished, producing some of the biggest blockbusters, like Avengers: Endgame and more. James Gunn was also part of the MCU.

Success and glory are expected to come to DC with Superman and the films after that. For now, it has beaten the worldwide haul of the MCU‘s biggest bomb, The Marvels. The sequel to Captain Marvel was a big box office disaster. The film collected $206.1 million worldwide but failed to recover its hefty budget.

The Marvels Box Office Summary

North America – $84.5 million

International – $121.6 million

Worldwide – $206.1 million

This is just the beginning. This James Gunn film is expected to surpass the number of Marvel and DC movies in its global run. Superman, led by David Corenswet, was released on July 11.

