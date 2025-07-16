Jurassic World Rebirth is a box office juggernaut in China, beating multiple films, including Mission: Impossible 8, in its second week only. The sci-fi movie accumulated $500 million+ worldwide, and a significant amount has been contributed from China. It earned winning numbers on its second Tuesday despite losing a large number of screenings in the country. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film features a stellar cast led by Scarlett Johansson with Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein in key roles. It received mixed reviews and has been struck in North America with the release of the new DC film. But it is still earning strong numbers because let’s face it, who does not love to watch giant dinosaurs on screen, especially everyone’s favorite T-rex? It is a popular franchise, and it will be sad if the makers stop it after this outing.

How much has the film earned in 14 days at the box office in China?

Jurassic World Rebirth is still unstoppable in China. On its second Tuesday, over 64K screenings, it collected $1.4 million. The exhibitors took away 48K screenings from last Tuesday. Also, ScarJo’s movie witnessed a drop of 48.1% from last week. The film has hit a $66.1 million cume in just 14 days.

Became the 14th highest-grossing Hollywood film in China post-COVID

Jurassic World Rebirth has beaten the collections of No Time to Die, Aquaman 2, and Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning to become the 14th highest-grossing Hollywood film in China in the post-pandemic era. It missed Tenet’s $66.6 million by a very thin margin. To enter the top 10, it will have to surpass Venom 3’s $94.6 million collection.

Take a Look at the Top 20 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Films in China’s Box Office Post-COVID

Avatar: The Way of Water – $246 million F9 – $215.3 million . Godzilla vs. Kong – $188.7 million Jurassic World Dominion – $157.9 million Fast X – $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench – $115.7 million Alien: Romulus – $110.4 million Free Guy – $95 million Venom: The Last Dance – $94.6 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $89.8 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – $86.9 million Tenet – $66.6 million Jurassic World: Rebirth – $66.1 million No Time to Die – $65.1 million Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – $64.6 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $64.4 million Oppenheimer – $63.6 million Deadpool and Wolverine – $60.6 million Despicable Me 4 – $59 million

Jurassic World Rebirth collected $130K in pre-sales for the third Wednesday and will play over 63K screenings. Rebirth will soon beat Tenet to grab the 13th rank on the list. Scarlett Johansson’s film was released on July 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

