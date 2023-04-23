Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is coming next month to wrap up the James Gunn directorial trilogy. The fans are excited and can not wait to see how the trilogy might come to an end or what will happen with our beloved Guardians. However, the early social media reactions are out, and some members of the press have seen the long-awaited MCU threequel. Sharing views about the favourite cosmic misfits, the netizens have a positive response to the movie.

Starring Chris Pratt and directed by James Gunn, the MCU movie did have a long, star-studded cast. Being introduced first in 2014, the director took audiences on an adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy as they also joined forces with Avengers to defeat Thanos. Unfortunately, as the trilogy is coming to an end, read on to find out what the netizens have to say about the film!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, some of the people who got to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at its premiere in Paris have given strong reactions before the film hits the theatres. According to the early reviews, it is speculated that the James Gunn directorial MCU threequel does bring a sense of fresh air after the poor performance of Ant-Man the Wasp: Quantumania, which resulted in their second Rotten-branded MCU film.

Taking to Twitter, Digital Spy’s Ian Sandwell proclaimed GOTG Vol 3 to be “a brilliant end to a brilliant trilogy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is a brilliant end to a brilliant trilogy. It's very funny, emotional and everybody gets their stand-out moment. Will Poulter's Warlock is a terrific addition, yet the focus is rightly on telling a satisfying end for the Guardians. Gonna miss them. pic.twitter.com/ot6L67Q9Cf — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) April 22, 2023

Another critic from Movie Zine warned the audiences that “nothing can prepare you for all the emotions” and pointed to Rocket Racoon’s “beautiful and heart-wrenching origin story:”

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is, more than ever, Star Wars as a stoner comedy. Lovable weirdos, big Marvel action and goofy jokes. But nothing can prepare you for all the emotions. Rocket Raccoon’s origin story is beautiful and heart-wrenching. — Alexander Kardelo (@dunerfors) April 22, 2023

Another journalist called it “the saddest & darkest MCU film”

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 ist trotz des Humors der wohl traurigste & düsterste MCU-Film & ein wundervoll-runder Abschluss von Gunns Trilogie, wo jeder im Kampf gg. einen hundsgemeinen (aber eher flachen) Bösewicht noch mal seinen großen Moment bekommt. Taschentücher bereithalten! pic.twitter.com/EnPS5qXmWe — Markus Trutt (@Thr3eHeadedMonk) April 22, 2023

“I would very happily watch an Adam Warlock solo movie,” said another

Can confirm that I shed a tear during #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 . And that I would very happily watch an Adam Warlock solo movie. Full review (and interviews with the cast) coming very soon. pic.twitter.com/JqzoybOHQx — Rory Cashin (@roarEcashin) April 22, 2023

#GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 REVIEW: EMOTIONAL. SHOCKING. BOLD. James Gunn delivers a true EPIC exploring themes of love, destiny & getting head. This isn’t just another MCU film, it’s one of the BEST sci-fi movies ever! A fitting end to his journey while also setting up what’s next pic.twitter.com/VFUEZeyeQH — Atom (@theatomreview) April 22, 2023

This movie… my heart is full and broken at the same time, it was a LOT to process, a very complex story but it left me feeling awesome#GotGVol3 #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/ANahOaLlgk — Lily la Fourmi (@FourmiLily) April 22, 2023

After seeing it twice I can safely say #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 completes the perfect MCU trilogy. It’s heartbreaking and hilarious and I’ve loved this team from the first ooga shaka. A blast for 10 years 👏 — Emil Franchi (@emil_franchi) April 22, 2023

Let us know what you think of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Taylor Swift’s True Friendship Blossoms As Gigi Hadid, After Ryan Reynolds, Unfollows Joe Alwyn On Instagram

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News