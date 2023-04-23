Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Early Social Media Reactions
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Social Media Reviews Call It The Saddest & Darkest MCU Film ( Photo Credit – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Poster )

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is coming next month to wrap up the James Gunn directorial trilogy. The fans are excited and can not wait to see how the trilogy might come to an end or what will happen with our beloved Guardians. However, the early social media reactions are out, and some members of the press have seen the long-awaited MCU threequel. Sharing views about the favourite cosmic misfits, the netizens have a positive response to the movie.

Starring Chris Pratt and directed by James Gunn, the MCU movie did have a long, star-studded cast. Being introduced first in 2014, the director took audiences on an adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy as they also joined forces with Avengers to defeat Thanos. Unfortunately, as the trilogy is coming to an end, read on to find out what the netizens have to say about the film!

Taking to Twitter, some of the people who got to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at its premiere in Paris have given strong reactions before the film hits the theatres. According to the early reviews, it is speculated that the James Gunn directorial MCU threequel does bring a sense of fresh air after the poor performance of Ant-Man the Wasp: Quantumania, which resulted in their second Rotten-branded MCU film.

Taking to Twitter, Digital Spy’s Ian Sandwell proclaimed GOTG Vol 3 to be “a brilliant end to a brilliant trilogy

Another critic from Movie Zine warned the audiences that “nothing can prepare you for all the emotions” and pointed to Rocket Racoon’s “beautiful and heart-wrenching origin story:”

Another journalist called it “the saddest & darkest MCU film”

“I would very happily watch an Adam Warlock solo movie,” said another

Let us know what you think of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

