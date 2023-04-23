Keanu Reeves is among the Hollywood A-listers with an illustrious career. The actor has been ruling the silver screens for over three decades and has a rent-free space in our hearts. Despite being a big name in the industry, he is one of the most humble and down-to-earth actors. While everybody is aware of his success, very few know that the actor has faced hardships ever since he was a boy.

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, to Patricia Taylor and Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr, Keanu grew up in Toronto, Canada. While his mother was a production designer, his life was no easy.

Keanu Reeves was just three years old when his father left him and his mother. His entire childhood went adjusting to three different stepfathers. The school was no good either for him as he had a tough time studying. The John Wick star struggled with dyslexia and had to change four schools. However, when he turned 15, the actor realised he wanted to be an actor and began taking acting classes.

Even though he began working toward a career in movies, his first breakthrough came in 1991, seven years after surviving on small jobs. The early 90s brought a good phase in the Matrix actor’s life as he starred in various successful movies, such as Point Break and My Own Private Idaho. During that time, he became close friends with River Phoenix. But life took away his good friend from him as Phoenix died in 1993 due to a drug overdose leaving Keanu devastated.

The actor overcame the death of a close one only to lose two more closest people in his life. In 1998, the actor met Jennifer Syme and fell in love with him. As the two were expecting their first daughter, in eight months of pregnancy, their daughter was stillborn. This tragic incident ended their relationship, but in 2001, Syme passed away in a car accident.

Following a struggle-filled life, Keanu Reeves’ fame never stopped him from being compassionate and humble to people. He often ditches lavish car rides to take the subway and offers his seats to others. The actor has often been spotted spending time with the homeless and donating millions to cancer research and those in need.

As per Pubity, the actor once deposited $20,000 after overhearing a woman cry about losing her home. His gifts for the hardworking stuntmen in his films never fail to grab headlines. Many should learn from Keanu how fame cannot stop you from being a generous human being.

