Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves go way back and over the years they have maintained a really beautiful friendship between themselves. They did movies like The Lake House and Speed and they met on the sets of the latter film. Keanu is a person with a very calm and composed demeanour. The Ms Congeniality star once shared what was it like to have an intimate heart-to-heart chat with Reeves. Scroll below to know about it all.

Keanu is currently in a happy relationship with a visual artist and his long-time friend Alexandra Grant. On the other hand, Sandra is in a relationship with Bryan Randall. Reeves and Bullock once separately shared how both of them had a crush on each other but it ultimately didn’t pan out.

Once speaking to Esquire, Sandra Bullock gave us an insight into her friendship with Keanu Reeves and how the conversations at times drove her crazy. Reeves was more of a listener and it irked Bullock, she revealed, “That’s what I mean that it drives you crazy. When I first met him, I would spend as much time as I could filling a silence, just to feel comfortable. And the more I jibber-jabbered on, the quieter he would get. And I thought I don’t understand what’s happening! He’s looking at me with eyes of confusion. He’s quiet. Did I say something to offend him?”

Sandra Bullock then went on to reveal how Keanu Reeves not only listened to her diligently but also gave her advice about it, she recalled, “And then a day or two later, he would arrive with a note or a little package, saying, ‘I thought about what you said.’ And he would have his response.” Aww! Isn’t that sweet?

The actress didn’t stop at that she further shared that if at any point in time, they had dated and Keanu decided to call it off, she wouldn’t have been angry with him because he is apparently a great human being and Sandra Bullock is in complete awe of him.

