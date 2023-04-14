Sandra Bullock is one of the most established actresses in Hollywood and she has given some of her best performances over the span of her career. But, the actress allegedly refuses to shoot s*x scenes for her movies. Some of us are really self-conscious about our bodies or physical appearances and it seems Bullock, despite being such a gorgeous woman feels a little insecure about her body. Today we brought you a throwback when she confessed why she will not do s*x scenes in a film.

The Academy Award-nominated actress has a stronghold in the comedy genre and received a lot of love from the fans with movies like Miss Congeniality, The Proposal, The Heat and others. Many of the actors and actresses have their set of terms and conditions and if one is as influential as the Gravity star they can have their way.

In 2018, speaking to Sunday Times, Sandra Bullock revealed why she would never do a s*x scene on screen. The actress said, “I’m not the kind of person who says, ‘I’m gonna tape myself having s*xual intercourse cos I’m gonna look good!’.” She then added, “I don’t want to know what my best angles are. Don’t wanna see it. Don’t want to hear it. Therefore, I’m not going to do it on film.”

At the same time, Sandra Bullock also revealed how everything associated with her career has been a fight for her, as she had never been interested in romantic roles like the general ones that most female actors do. She said, “Everything was a fight. It will always be a fight. I was always saying, ‘Can it not be the typical narrative of the girl getting the guy? If there is a romantic scene, can it be funny?'” She added, “I’m this oddball tomboy who is half-German.”

Sandra Bullock was one of the highest actresses across the globe but she felt ashamed of that fact as she felt she didn’t deserve it.

