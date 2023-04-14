Taylor Swift is a pop sensation who won millions of hearts with their soulful music. But she has been recently in the news for her breakup with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. She had a long list of affairs and alleged affairs in the past including actors like Taylor Lautner of Twilight fame, Tom Hiddleston and others. One of the outlets of the popular Starbucks coffee shop chain took the advantage of it to include it in their marketing strategy by naming the drinks after Swift’s exes. Scroll below to get all the scoop.

Starbucks is said to be one of the largest coffeehouse chains across the globe. The menu based on Swift’s exes has been making the rounds of the internet since a few days ago and the fans of the singer came out in support of her while bashing the coffee shop chain. It forced them to take a strong stance on their marketing gimmick.

The alleged Starbucks menu listing Taylor Swift’s exes has been shared by multiple people on Twitter. The menu headlined as “Which Taylor Swift Ex are you?” included the following names and their assigned drinks, “Joe Alwyn [hot chai with oat milk], Harry Styles [hot vanilla latte], Jake Gyllenhaal [decaf Americano], or a “Calvin Harris [vanilla bean frappe]”.

Apart from the above-mentioned beverages and exes, there were names of Taylor Lautner, Joe Jonas and Tom Hiddleston as well. Fans of Taylor Swift slammed the outlet for its insensitive marketing strategy. Check out the menu here-

The coffee shop chain had to apologise for it. They took to their Twitter account and wrote, “Thank you for bringing this to our attention! The content of this sign was not approved and has since been erased.”

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. This certainly doesn’t uphold our mission and values, and the sign been taken down by the store. — Starbucks Care (@StarbucksCare) April 11, 2023

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s breakup news came out last weekend but as per several reports, the two had broken up weeks ago. As per them, their relationship ran its course.

