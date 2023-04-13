Lady Gaga and Madonna are one of the biggest names in the pop culture world. Both celebrities have made their marks in the entertainment industry as both of them enjoy a massive fanbase. They collaborated on music projects that swooned audiences and broke the chartbusters list. However, both the singers once jokingly fought with each other in a sketch video about who is a better singer. The video grabbed many eyeballs, and netizens were quick to compare them with Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez in the comment section. Scroll below to read the details!

Pop icons Lady Gaga and Madonna are adored all across the globe. The duo were hard-core supporters of each other, but their relationship went sour in the year 2011. Gaga’s hit Born This Way drew very obvious comparisons to Madonna’s Express Yourself, however, things resolved after Lady Gaga sent a sweet message to Madonna and called it a truce. However, they once jokingly fought with each other, and the viral clip is doing rounds on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the viral video shared by an Instagram Page, and nonviral videos, Lady Gaga and Madonna can be seen roasting each other like true BFFs. In the video, one can hear, Lady Gaga claiming that she is hotter than Madonna, the latter was quick to react and say she is taller than her. When the host tries to stop them, they remind him they are pop icons, so ‘Respect.’ The video caught netizens’ attention, and they bombarded the comment section with hilarious comments.

One of the users wrote, “They reminded me of Selena and Miley.” “Hotter? Madonna was way more hotter in the period. Lovely icons, horrible script for two huge pop stars krik them.”

“Was that really them?”

“Can’t compare the two; they both are from a different era.”

“Madonna was hotter, Tbh.”

“Yes, respect boom!”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NVV (@non_viral_videos)

While pop culture fans were enthralled upon watching the pop icons in the funny sketch, we definitely want to see them in the future. On the hand, Lady Gaga has taken the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel starring Joeuqin Phoenix; Madonna has been posting about herself on social media.

Must Read: Despite Having BTS’ Jimin & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo As Brand Ambassadors, Dior’s Now-Deleted Photo Sparks Racism Against Asians Debate!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News