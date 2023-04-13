Dior is among the most popular and luxurious fashion brands across the globe and has a huge fan following in Asia, especially as it has BTS’ Jimin and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo as its brand ambassador. From clothing to accessories, most celebrities in the world trust the brand. However, the brand recently left Asians disappointed with its latest photoshoot. Scroll down to know why Dior came under fire for one of its latest posts.

The fashion brand is extremely popular in Asia, and many celebrities trust it with closed eyes. Dior ensures to launch various styles every month and fashionistas cannot wait for its new posts every now and then.

However, it is Dior Beauty’s latest shoots with an Asian model that sparked controversy. Dior dropped a carousel of pictures featuring a cheetah-theme photoshoot. In the photos, the model donned a cheetah print hat that matched her entirely painted body and the backdrop. While she hid her eyes with her hat in the first photo, she also held a makeup kit in before her face in the second one. But, it was the third photo that saw the model raising one of her eyes which was deemed racist.

Following the post, a TikTok user garnered the attention of over a million people online on the brand’s alleged racist remark. Many angered netizens slammed the brand and raised their voices on various platforms. Among many, one also pointed out that Dior has Asian brand ambassadors, including BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, BTS’ Jimin and South Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk.

French fashion brand Dior again found itself accused of racial discrimination after it allegedly posted a photo of a half face of an Asian woman lifting her eye, which is widely regarded as "slanted eye" pose — a derogatory gesture toward Asians.

The backlash even made Dior take down the particular photo from its social media platforms. However, netizens are not done expressing their disappointment in the brand.

An Instagram user commented, “This is not the first time Dior has shown racism towards Asians…,” while another penned, “What are you implying?”

A third user wrote, “What the fk is wrong with you?”

