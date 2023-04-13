Hollywood star Tom Cruise might no longer be associated with his teen daughter Suri but that does not stop the latter from earning big bucks. Suri is being raised by Tom Cruise’s former wife Katie Holmes. Suri might not be interested in acting but she does manage to earn pretty well for herself with her other hobbies.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes welcomed Suri in the year 2006. Suri has been in the limelight ever since. The 16-year-old also appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair in October 2006 after she was first kept away from the public eye. Read on for more.

According to the publication Fandom Wire, Tom Cruise’s daughter’s net worth is close to $500K. She mostly rakes-in the money with her career as a social media influencer. The publication reports that Suri’s monthly income is $16K which is not bad for a teenager. Tom’s daughter is known to be extremely fashionable. Suri also mints money from bagging advertisements. As a kid, Suri mostly spent her money on footwear. She now apart from being a social media influencer might pursue higher studies in fashion. Sources close to Katie Holmes suggest that Suri might explore a career in fashion and she has already started applying to colleges.

It was earlier reported that Tom Cruise does not shell out any money on Suri and is no longer associated with her. However, thanks to her famous parents, Suri easily pockets fat paychecks and is soon heading towards a massive fortune.

For the uninitiated, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes went through a messy split in 2011. It was recently reported that the Mission Impossible star did not see Suri for 3 months right after he and Katie went in different directions.

It is also believed that Scientology played a crucial role in why Tom Cruise got separated from his daughter. Reports also suggest that Tom Cruise’s former partner Katie Holmes does not want Suri to stay in New York. Also, Tom is supposed to pay for Suri’s higher education and the amount comes close to $400,000 annually until Suri turns 18.

