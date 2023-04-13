The military enlistment of members of the South Korean boy band BTS is one of the hot topics of discussion among their fan ARMY. The band’s eldest member, Jin, began his military training last year, and now fans are wondering when J-Hope would join the military. As a report of J-Hope enlisting for the service on April 18 came out recently, BTS’ agency has cleared the air. Scroll down to read what HYBE has to say about it.

The five-time Grammy-nominated band consists of seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jungkook and Jimin. The band began its musical journey in 2013 and since then has been ruling hearts. As the group is currently on a hiatus, they are planning to return in 2025.

Recently, a report of J-Hope’s military enlistment date was making rounds. In the report by a Korean news outlet, it was mentioned that J-Hope would begin his training at the Gangwon Province centre on April 18. The report even claimed that Hobi would receive five-week basic training before getting deployed to his unit. While the K-Pop star did not announce the same, BigHit Music did respond to the claims.

According to Soompi, BTS’ agency told media outlets that they cannot comment on J-Hope’s military enlistment. The agency said, “It is difficult for us to confirm the date and location of J-Hope’s enlistment. We ask for your understanding in this regard.” While the date of the singer’s joining is still unclear, the band’s agency did announce that he would enlist himself this month.

In a statement on Weverse, the agency informed the ARMY about J-Hope’s plans to join the military and asked everyone to understand why they will not release the date of the same. The statement read, “J-Hope will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry. The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.”

We now wonder who will be the next member to leave for the training. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

