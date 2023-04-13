James Bond movies have grown to be one of the most successful movie franchises throughout time. As the movie franchise is currently looking for its lead actor after Daniel Craige has left the role, many actors have been rumoured to appear as 007. The movies have often been called misogynistic and do not show women in the right light. However, the actor once supported a Bond girl’s fight to keep her clothes on in one of his movies.

Women’s representation in Bond movies has always been subject to controversy. As more movies were released, the women in the Bond franchise went through growth and evolution as James Bond himself, being played by several notable actors.

Daniel Craig was not in agreement with the characterization of Bond girls in his movies. His beliefs helped his co-star, who played the Bond Girl, escape a potentially uncomfortable situation. During a conversation with Guardian, Eva Green recalled an incident when she played Vesper Lynd in Craig’s feature Casino Royale. “In the shower scene – you remember? – they wanted me to strip down to my panties. We had a good fight about that. I used to go to Daniel and ask for his support,” said the James Bond actress.

Eva Green believed the title of Bond Girl was more appropriate for Daniel Craige. She later adds, “Well, he is the Bond girl, not me. He’s the one who comes out of the sea with his top off.” When asked whether she felt envious or not, she said, “No, not at all. I’ve been nude in a film before and found it very troubling, so I was quite glad not to be in this film.”

While Daniel Craige played the titular role of secret agent James Bond in five instalments, he was last seen in 2021’s No Time to Die. The movie marked his last appearance as 007, and fans are yet to get over the fact that he will not be back to play the titular character!

