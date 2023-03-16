Angelina Jolie is one of the most fearless actresses in Hollywood who knows her worth as a star as well as a personality. She has never been satisfied with what she has been given, and she always has a clear vision of what role she needs to portray. However, being a Bond Girl was not one of her visions. So, when she was offered to play Vesper Lynd for the new James Bond in Casino Royale back in 2006, she had turned it down as she wanted to become James Bond. Did you know about this? Keep scrolling to read!

While actresses were lined up to play Vesper Lynd, Angelina had gotten an invitation to play the Bond Girl without auditioning for it. But she was rather interested in playing James Bond rather than just the girl. Ultimately, the role went to Eva Green.

Once in a 2010 interview with Vanity Fair, Angelina Jolie had opened up about why she didn’t choose to do the Bond franchise and shared, “It started with a call from Amy [Pascal, co-chairman of Sony Pictures]. She asked if I wanted to play a Bond girl. I said, ‘No, I’m not comfortable with that, but I would like to play Bond.'”

Angelina Jolie further revealed, “We laughed, and then, about a year later, she called back and said, ‘I think I found it,'” and then she got the part for Salt. The movie was created with a male actor in mind, and Tom Cruise was also offered to play C.I.A. operative, Edwin Salt, but he turned it down because he thought the movie’s character was too close to his Mission Impossible character.

Then Salt changed from a male-centric to a female-centric film starring Angelina Jolie, and the actress opened up about the challenges she had to face. Talking about it, she shared, “You think it would be easy [to change]. You just flip the character from Edwin to Edwina. But it was a lot trickier than we thought. For example, the male character had a child. And he knows he’ll be in danger much of the time. And we realized that, as a woman, if you knew your life was at such risk, you’d never have a child.”

And well, all of this made Angelina Jolie the first female blockbuster action star. She proved to be the bad a** as she is. What are your thoughts? Let us know!

