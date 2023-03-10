The hunt for the next James Bond has no end, as there have been various rumours about the next cast after the departure of Daniel Craige. Without official confirmation, many actors have been roped into the rumours of becoming the next 007. Adding to the list of rumoured actors to take on the role, The Lord Of The Rings star has expressed his desire to take on the role and join the spy franchise.

Being a well-renowned actor in Hollywood, the actor is already associated with one of the biggest movie franchises. The actor has worked in Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Lord Of The Rings, Planet of the apes, etc. However, read on ahead to know which actor has thrown his hat into the ring to play the next spy in the Bond franchise.

During a conversation with Metro, Andy Serkis was promoting his villainous role in Netflix’s Luther: The Fallen Sun starring Idris Elab. When asked if he could see himself replacing Daniel Craig as the following Agent 007, the actor willingly said, “Oh, absolutely, yes.” He says, “Me, to be the next James Bond?! Oh, absolutely, yes. Let’s put it out there! I’d quite happily to do that. I can be suave!”

Andy Serkis is well known for his The Lord Of The Rings character Gollum. The actor voiced and performed the creature in Peter Jackson’s live-action version of The Lord of the Rings, using motion capture.

While Idris Elba was among the front runners to play the next James Bond, he opted out by debunking all the rumours. The actor confirmed that he had previously talked with the Bond producer and said, “I’m very close to the producers. We were all kind of laughing about the rumors because they are just that.”

Idris Elba and Andy Serkis have been associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe but never shared the screen together. However, they will be seen in Netflix’s Luther: The Fallen Sun, where Elba will be seen as brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther. The character breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer who is terrorizing London.

