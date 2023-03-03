Marvel officially introduced their first mutant in their cinematic universe with Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever aka Black Panther 2. Played by Tenoch Huerta, the character managed to get a positive response from the fans and audience. The way Marvel changed its background to avoid copyright issues is quite commendable. But all things aside, what lies for Namor ahead in the MCU? A question that has been in everyone’s mind, including the actor, is that what lies for him in the future. Scroll down to know what the actor revealed about it recently!

For the unversed, as mentioned above, Namor is the first mutant in MCU, just like how he was in the comics. The submariner’s character made his debut in 1939. Tenoch played the character of the Talokan head pretty efficiently and made the audience crave more, as many have been curious about his future from there on.

Tenoch Huerta’s portrayal of Namor in Black Panther 2 gave him wider exposure. Recently, in an interview with The Wrap, the actor was asked about his future appearances in the MCU. Answering that, Tenoch said, “Honestly, I don’t know. I hope so. Please tell the people to send tweets and letters to Marvel because I would love to appear in the next movie, but I don’t really know.”

Previously, the Avengers 5 screenwriter, Jeff Loveness, did share his interest in including in the film. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and wait for whether Namor makes an appearance in the film or not.

As per the report, the Black Panther 2 actor Tenoch Huerta also spoke about his interaction with another Marvel star Gael Garcia Bernal. He appeared in the titular character of Jack Russel in Marvel’s Werewolf by Night. Speaking about his interaction, he said, “I was talking with Gael Garcia Bernal, and he said, ‘Something that is funny with Marvel, everybody around knows everything about your character except you. And that happened to me!”

Black Panther 2 or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, starring Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Letitia Wright as Shuri [and the new Black Panther], Angela Bassett, and others, was a tribute to Chadwick Boseman and his MCU character T’Challa aka Black Panther. The film is now streaming on Disney+.

