The post-credit scene of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has opened the doors for audiences to speculate T’Challa’s son to join the Young Avengers. While that has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios, a new deleted scene from the movie shows Toussaint, aka T’Challa’s son meeting Angela Basset’s Queen Ramonda. While the scene was cut from the final cut of the movie, read on to find out what actually happened.

While T’Challa’s son, Toussaint came as a surprise in the movie, it was one of the biggest reveals in the MCU. The audiences did not know but Nakia and Boseman’s T’Challa had a child off-screen and he stayed with his mother in Haiti to grow up away from the throne of Black Panther.

As Toussaint was unknown to the people of Wakanda, Shuri meeting him in the post-credit scene of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made everyone surprised and emotional. Along with that, a new BTS photo from ‘Marvel’s Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, shows T’Challa’s son with Queen Ramonda. As revealed in an interview, writer, Joe Robert Cole, revealed how there was once a scene in a movie when Queen Ramonda crosses paths with T’Challa’s son

In the same interview, the writer reveals the scene took place in Haiti and wanted to introduce Toussaint earlier in the film. Check out the footage of the scene below.

Bro I just now realized it Toussaint (T’Challa Jr) was the one to answer to Ramonda and took her to Nakia when she visited Haiti 🤯 Did anyone else notice this when they saw the movie? pic.twitter.com/ZrsZ9HO31b — Chuck The Conqueror (@ConquerorChuck) February 2, 2023

Another BTS image gives a glimpse showing Ramonda arriving in Haivi to meet and presumably surprised by Toussaint’s existence just like Shuri in the end credit of the film.

Ramonda meeting Toussaint (aka T'Challa) in a deleted scene from Black Panther: #WakandaForever 💜 pic.twitter.com/7MVAaiA0nO — Black Panther 2 News (@bpanthernews) February 9, 2023

However, it is not confirmed whether Divine Love Konadu-Suin’s Toussaint will appear next in the potential Black Panther 3 movie or not. The fans would love to see the son of T’Challa taking on the mantle of Black Panther in the near future.

