English and American actor Andrew Garfield is perhaps well known for his appearance as Spider-Man in Marvel’s superhero films The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). The actor has largely stayed away from controversies.

However, he once did make headlines for a very strange reason: his kiss with Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globe awards in 2016. Both gentlemen were nominated at the gala night. While Garfield was nominated for Hacksaw Bridge, Reynolds was up for Deadpool.

As fate would have it, Ryan Gosling ended up bagging the award that year in the Best Actor category for Musical Comedy ‘La La Land’. Interestingly, Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds had their bet in place over that night and the two men kissed. Pictures and videos of the little smooch went viral on social media.

Back in 2017, Andrew Garfield opened up about his infamous kiss with Ryan Reynolds during his appearance on Graham Norton Show. He said, “It was a ridiculous thing. I said to Ryan Reynolds, If you win, kiss me instead of your wife. And the prime was like, he would move towards his wife and kind of last minute move towards me. And he didn’t win much to our disappointment. Yeah… Let’s just do it. He was game. I love the fact that it was deep into the background. I will kind of look to see if actually..”

Graham Nortan interjected how Ryan Gosling was unaware of it. Watch the hilarious video below:

Previously, Andrew Garfield opened up about his tenure as Spider-Man and Tom Holland taking over the mantle. As reported by Comic Book, he said, “When my tenure was done and Tom Holland’s tenure started… I don’t share your sentiments, I’m afraid. I was very happy and very excited. And also, you know… since it was the first Halloween costume when I was three, my mum made it out of felt and just this beautiful thing and so I get it. I get the hunger. It’s something that I can get down with. I’m sorry that it’s keeping you up at night.”

