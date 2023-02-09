Henry Cavill, Hollywood’s heartthrob who has a massive fan following around the globe has been desired by many. While his stint as Superman came to a disappointing end, the fans never miss a chance to watch his work! On various occasions, the former Superman actor has amazed audiences with his charm and generosity.

As many would not mind doing romantic scenes with the actor, he once recalled how awkward he gets during scenes on the film sets. The audiences enjoyed his steamier moments in Netflix’s The Witcher as he was undoubtedly hot af. Read on to find out what the actor has to say filming his s*x scenes.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Henry Cavill revealed how he got awkward while filming the sex scenes on the sets as there was the crew. He says, “when you’re on set, you’ve got at least sort of 12 they’re really very heavily set men watching you and it’s not comfortable and you know things aren’t happening as naturally as they should”

While explaining the scene at the sets, Henry tapped on his thighs and said,” you know there is a lot of this.” He later added, “that’s not comfortable either”. To which Amy Adams, his co-star from Superman sitting on the right asked, “what is this”, Henry replied, “use your imagination” as they laughed together. “It’s just one of those things it is not nearly as sexy as one may imagine”, added the Man of Steel actor.

Henry Cavill appeared as Charles Brandon in all four seasons of The Tudors and had quite steamy scenes. His performance as the 1st Duke of Suffolk, in the period drama, and viewers found themselves charmed by Cavill’s performance in the historical drama.

Let us know what do you think about it!

