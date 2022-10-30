One has to agree that Henry Cavill holds one of the top positions and will continue for years in the list of most desired men across the globe. The actor has been in the news for his return as the mighty Superman to the DCEU and the studio working on a Man Of Steel sequel. Henry revealed this and was instantly all over the headlines. While everything from his life is making news at this moment including his relationship with Natalie Viscuso, do you remember the time he spoke about getting an erection during shooting an s*x Scene?

Henry and his body have a different fan base. The actor is a labeled ‘thirst trap’ on the internet and there is no escape from it. Cavill in late 2000 started in a period showtime drama Tudors that aired for somewhere near to three years. The Superman star was noticed in the role and did manage to impress fans. But it was also his intimate scene from the show that had the attention and we have already told you about the Thirst trap status.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So it was on the same show that while shooting one intimate scene Henry Cavill forgot to place his package right and ended up getting an erection which was also noticed by the female actor he was performing the scene with. Yes, you read that right. Cavill has even spoken about the same explaining what all happened and you cannot miss this. Read on.

As per People, Henry Cavill was talking about if he ever got aroused while doing the steamy sequences that he has been involved in. Cavill said: “It’s happened to me once…and it was very embarrassing. A girl had to be on top of me, she had spectacular breasts, and I hadn’t rearranged my…stuff into a harmless position. She’s basically rubbing herself all over me, um, it got a bit hard. I had to apologize profusely afterward. It’s not great when you’re in a professional acting environment and somebody gets a boner, is it? No, not acceptable.”

However, Henry Cavill has went on to do a couple of more such scenes and would have been more careful for sure. Meanwhile, the actor has now quit The Witcher from season 4 and will hop on the DCEU bus again. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Was Said To Be Hollywood’s Biggest Player Due To Her Long History Of Ex-Lovers, But “When She Gets it, She Gets Bored”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram