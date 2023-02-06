Henry Cavill, one of the good-looking celebrities around the world has been dreamed of by all. The former Superman actor has given an iconic performance by donning the iconic red cape and fans wanted to see him back until the disappointing announcement shocked the world. However, Amy Adams who played Lois Lane, the love interest of Karl El shared a kissing technique that she got from American filmmaker David O. Russell.

Henry Cavill and Amy Adams as Superman and Lois are considered the best on-screen couple to date. Even Amy could not save herself from the charm of the Man of Steel actor as she and her entire family had a crush on the actor. Read on to see how she explains her kissing scene with Cavill which made him uncomfortable.

In an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Amy Adams talked about a unique kissing technique that she learned from David O. Russell and how it didn’t work with Henry Cavill. She says, “David O’Russell has a thing with tongue. He likes to see it. He’s like a 1980s music video or something. I tried that with Henry it didn’t work”. Henry Cavill replied, “Too much, it was too much”. Adams added, “I’m coming across as such a creep for poor Henry” while talking about the incident.

The DC’s Lois Lane actor reveals she felt weird after the incident because she would talk all praise for Henry Cavill to other people. “I talked to other people like oh Henry it’s beautiful he’s such a nice guy. But then you say it in front of him and then you feel like really creepy,” said Amy Adams jokingly along with Henry Cavill and David O. Russell

Being one of the most loved actors around the world, Henry Cavill’s return as Superman has been discarded by DC. However, the new Superman reboot, Superman: Legacy has been anticipated by fans all around the world and the movie is scheduled to release in 2025. No actor has been finalized by the fans and it is rumored that James Gunn will be directing the new project along with writing the story for Superman: Legacy.

