We are just in the second month of the new year, and the Award season is here to honour the bests of the previous year. Now, it was the time for one of the biggest music awards, the 65th Grammy Awards, and award nights always generate some memorable moments like the one where Taylor Swift cheered for her former fling Harry Styles as he gave his stellar performance of the hit single ‘As It Was’. The viral clip garnered some amusing comments from the netizens, while her fans defended her over it.

Swift and Styles reportedly dated for a few months in 2012, and it has been a decade now; there is no bad blood between the two popular singers. Years after their rumoured break up seeing, Taylor applauded Harry’s alluring performance on one of the music’s biggest stages.

Harry Styles was wearing a silver sequin fringe catsuit as he swayed everyone off their feet, including a certain someone [you know what we mean!] at the Grammys. Taylor Swift looked breathtakingly beautiful in a blue Roberto Cavalli two-piece bejewelled outfit. After the performance of the ‘As It Was’ hit-maker was over, she could not contain her excitement as she lauded him with whole sincerity. But that moment revived people’s memories of the past as they flooded the comments with their funny remarks as soon as the reaction clip was shared by E! News on their Twitter account, with the caption, “We stan a supportive ex! 👏 Taylor Swift supported Harry Styles on his #GRAMMYs win.”

We stan a supportive ex! 👏 Taylor Swift supported Harry Styles on his #GRAMMYs win. pic.twitter.com/FeJR2bczEU — E! News (@enews) February 6, 2023



Let’s look at some of the comments;

“someone must have watched a different performance”

“was that his glance at her as she stood to cheer him on or?”

“mom supporting dad”

“parents”

Fans of Taylor Swift came out in support of her as they defended her reaction to Harry Styles’ act.

“This is the wrong take”

“They broke up a decade ago. Get over it lol”

“What is this rubbish headline? So unprofessional. You could’ve just said supportive contemporary or something like that?”

“supporting friend/peer*

Be professional”

Currently, both Harry Styles and Taylor Swift have come a long way as he broke up with Olivia Wilde after dating for about two years. On the other hand, Swift has been going strong with her beau Joe Alwyn since 2016.

