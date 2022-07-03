Taylor Swift is loved for her music as she has a song to describe almost every mood and phase we go through. The singer – who has been with Joe Alywn for years now (reports of them first dating emerged in 2017), seems to have gotten a song to describe a phase she’s going through now. Wondering which? Well, it’s Paper Rings from her 2019 album Lover.

The song’s lyrics ‘I like shiny things but i’d marry you with paper rings’ seems to be the best line to describe the actor and singer’s relationship as reports claim the two have been engaged. For a few months now! PS: We compared it to paper rings as we haven’t seen the solitaire yet!

As per The Sun, it was a source close to Joe Alwyn who revealed Taylor Swift and he are engaged. The British publication reported their source saying, “Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very in love. They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too.”

So why don’t we see Taylor Swift wearing the ring Joe Alwyn gave here? Answering this, the source told the publication, “Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she’s at home — ie behind closed doors. Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement.”

The pal close to Joe also noted, “They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them.”

This isn’t the first time reports regarding Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s engagement have surfaced. Earlier this year (Jan 2022), The Sun reported that Swift and Alwyn had left for London from Nashville for a couple of days before heading to the Cornish hotspot St Ives for a romantic three-day break. The short trip led to speculations of their engagement as the site reported “… to go that far just for a few days clearly meant a lot to them. It feels like things are getting more serious and people think an engagement could be on the cards. That could explain such a long journey to a specific place.”

They had also noted that Taylor and Joe rented a house in the area during their trip rather than staying in a hotel room – aka maximum privacy. Could this trip have happened at the same time to makes this engagement a few months old?

Do you think Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged? Let us know in the comments.

