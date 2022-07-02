Marvel fans across the world are pretty excited about Thor: Love And Thunder which releases next week. Directed by Taika Watiti, the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale in pivotal roles. In a recent conversation, Hemsworth spoke about his kids and revealed that they’re not really a fan of their dad’s character of ‘God Of Thunder’ but instead loves this DC character more. Can you guess who they’re talking about? Scroll below to find out.

Chris’ kids not liking his character is every dad ever. Haha! The Thor actor is married to Elsa Pataky and shares three kids with her named Sasha, India Rose and Tristan. The actor is also very popular on social media with over 55 million followers on Instagram and often gives a glimpse of his personal and professional life which also involves hisThe Thor actor is married to Elsa Pataky and shares three kids with her named Sasha, India Rose and Tristan family.

Coming back to the topic, Chris Hemsworth in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight revealed that his kids are not really a fan of his Marvel character Thor but instead loves DC’s Wonder Woman. Haha!

Chris Hemsworth said, “I guess it’s just normal for them. They come on set and they get excited for a couple of minutes and then they realise it’s a pretty boring process.”

The Thor actor continued and said, “I think Wonder Woman’s their favourite character — it’s definitely my boys’ favourite character,” he said. “My daughter, I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Did y’all notice Chris Hemsworth’s sons’ expressions in the video? Tell us in the comments below.

