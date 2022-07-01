When Avengers: Infinity War was released in theatres in 2018, Marvel fans around the world came up with their theory of how Earth’s Mightiest Heros could fight back after their devastating loss to Thanos. Some also involved how Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang aka Ant-Man.

As per the fan theory, Ant-Man could shrink down, enter Thanos’s rectum and regrow into the normal size or giant size causing the supervillain to explode during the final batter in Avengers: Endgame. They even named it ‘Thanus Theory’. Now Rudd has addressed the wild fan theory.

Theme park reporter Carlye Wisel shared a video on Twitter from aboard the Disney Wish cruise line that had a Marvel-themed restaurant. A part of the video, featuring both Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in character as Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne a.k.a. The Wasp, was played as customers sit down to dinner.

In the 30-second video clip, Paul begins by saying, “Look, before we start, let me address the elephant in the room. I’ve heard a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn’t shrink down, go in, and kill Thanos in a really creative way. First of all, gross. Secondly, it’s much more complicated than that. Allow me to explain…” just then The Wasp cuts him off from getting into the details before he can explain any further.

I sat down to dinner at Disney Wish’s Marvel-themed restaurant and the VERY FIRST THING THAT HAPPENS is Ant-Man explaining why he couldn’t explode Thanos by climbing inside his butt. This is the best thing Disney has ever done, 100000/10 pic.twitter.com/XOS1S0v6m9 — 🍓✨ carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) June 30, 2022

That’s probably for the best given that the video plays before people are about to eat and digest a meal.

For the unversed, the Disney Wish cruise with its Marvel-themed Avengers: Quantum Encounter dining experience where Ant-Man and The Wasp are on an interactive quest that also includes Captain America, Captain Marvel, and an unnamed villain from the Marvel universe. The cruise ship also features the new Star Wars-themed Hyperspace Lounge dining experience — the first-ever Star Wars-centric section on a Disney vessel. It sets sail on July 14.

