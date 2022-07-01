Johnny Depp met Amber Heard on the sets of The Rum Diary. The duo struck chords in no time and began dating each other. It was eventually in 2015 that they tied the knot at a beach wedding. While we all know what followed, here’s a throwback to the time JD was head over heels in love with the Aquaman 2 actress. Scroll below for all the details.

It was recently that Amber said she was still in love with Johnny and had no hard feelings for him. The ex-couple was engaged in a defamation trial that saw Depp mark his victory after loss in the 2020 UK trial. As a result of it all, the Justice League actress has been asked to pay $10.35 million as damages to her ex-husband.

Johnny Depp truly loved Amber Heard when they were together. Even during the trial, he revealed how made his contribution to help his lover get the role of Mera in Aquaman. He was equally supportive of her other movies and once graced the premiere of The Danish Girl.

It was during this event, that Johnny Depp spoke highly of Amber Heard as he told EOnline, “We connect on a lot of levels but the first things that really got me was she’s an aficionado of the blues. I would play a song, some old obscure blues song, and she knew what it was. She’s very very literate. She’s a voracious reader as I have been, so we connected on that as well and she’s kind of brilliant and beautiful. I am a lucky man.”

Meanwhile, Johnny is trying to move ahead in his career after the televised high-profile battle with Amber. He sued the actress for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post claiming herself to be a public figure who’s suffered sexual violence.

