Miley Cyrus never shies away from expressing her views on anything and everything. The 29-year-old started her career with Disney and in no time became one of the biggest singers in the world. The beauty enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and today, we bring you a throwback to the time when she openly talked about being a pans*xual. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Miley was 22-year-old when she spoke about her s*xuality which for obvious reasons encouraged her fans too to come out of the closet and love themselves as they are. She’s a LGBTQ supporter and proudly wears a pride batch and has dated a woman also in the past.

Advertisement

In 2020, Miley Cyrus made an appearance on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ and talked about getting attracted to people of all genders and said, “I love people, I love who I love, I’ve had relationships with all genders and I’m down. Right now I’m kind of in the mood for some D, but I’m down for whatever, honestly.”

Back in 2015 also Miley Cyrus talked about her s*xuality with Elle UK and said, “I’m very open about it; I’m pans*xual. But I’m not in a relationship. I’m 22, I’m going on dates, but I change my style every two weeks, let alone who I’m with. I don’t relate to what people have made men and women into.”

Way to go, Miley!

The singer is currently dating Maxx Morando who also happens to be a singer.

What are your thoughts on Miley Cyrus talking about her s*xuality openly? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: James Bond Producers Reveal The Upcoming 007 Film Won’t Return For At Least Next Two Years: “There Isn’t A Script…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram