Apart from her fashion sense, music, her elaborate beautiful appearances, and the good vibe she brings wherever she goes, Miley Cyrus was also in the news for her love life. Cyrus whose relationships have always been a part of the headlines, once again hit them in January, when it was reported that the pop sensation has found love again. The man is none other than Maxx Morando who has been linked to her more than 100 times in the past couple of months. Looks like Cyrus wants to put rumours to rest and confirm things with some steam in the air.

For the unversed, in late December last year during Miley‘s New Year’s Eve Party special on NBC in Miami, the pop sensation was first spotted with Maxx and their gestures were enough to tell the world that sparks are actually flying and there is more than what meets the eyes. During the break, both were caught dancing together backstage.

Miley Cyrus even went on to post a picture with Maxx Morando on Instagram after the Gucci Love Parade they attended last year. Now as per the latest pictures on the internet, Miley and Maxx can be seen sharing a very passionate kiss in West Hollywood on Thursday. Read on to know everything you should know about the same. And don’t miss that picture.

Maxx Morando who is 23 was spotted with Miley Cyrus (29) and indulged in a very steamy kiss. The couple looked too much into each other. Cyrus was wearing a black halter dress, while Morando was rocking the summer shades and his wavy hair. The picture has managed to create waves and the internet is already celebrating the new couple in town.

More photos of Miley Cyrus kissing boyfriend Maxx Morando 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Dm1YWsAh32 — Miley Cyrus Edition (@MileyEdition) April 15, 2022

Maxx Morando for the unversed is a musician and is also a budding fashion designer. In an interview with Vogue in September, Cyrus revealed that Maxx has helped her to create festival looks alongside designer Shane Kastl. “Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase,” the singer told the publication. “It proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply.”

