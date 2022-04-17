There was no bigger news than the one that the makers of Better Call Saul confirmed last week. Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston who played Jesse Pinkman and Walter White respectively in the cult famous Breaking Bad are all set to make a special appearance in the finale of the season 6 of the spin-off drama. This indeed a news that has stirred a tsunami of excitement and there is no way the wait is going to be easy for the religious fans of the show.

If you are unversed, Better Call Saul is in its sixth season and the makers most recently have confirmed that Aaron and Bryan will reprise their adored characters on the show. Paul who plays the reckless Jesse on the show is now talking about his comeback to the world of drugs and action.

Aaron Paul talks about the fact that he was confused if there is any way that him and Bryan Cranston can enter Better Call Saul and even surprised that the makers revealed their cameos already. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Daily Mail, Aaron Paul said, “To be honest, I’m such a fan of Better Call Saul that I just didn’t initially see how they were going to do it. But of course, leave it to [series creators] Vince [Gilligan] and Peter [Gould] and the rest of the writers to come up with the perfect way. It’s fun. I think people are going to be excited.”

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston shot for Better Call Saul in ultimate secrecy. While there were rumours out already, there was not even bit revealed to make them substantial. The Breaking Bad star is shocked that the makers just revealed their presence so easily. “I was heading to the [final season] premiere party of Better Call Saul, and they go, “There’s a flag on the play. Just so you know, Vince and Peter let everyone know that you and Bryan are going to be in the final season. And I was like, ‘What?!’ So I didn’t see that coming. But to be honest, I’m happy to be able to finally talk about it and not be squirrelly. It’s nice to be able to be open about it.”

Aaron Paul while concluding his comment agreed that he is indeed a fan of Better Call Saul. But he also revealed being jealous of the cast members who got to continue their parts from Breaking Bad. “It was odd to see everyone come together and celebrate Bob [Odenkirk]’s new show. It was just such a family, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little jealous. We all had the time of our lives out in Albuquerque, shooting Breaking Bad. But it’s just so cool to see what they’ve accomplished with [Better Call Saul], and I feel so blessed to be a very small part of it.”

