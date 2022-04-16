Josh Brolin, aka Thanos, was almost Batman in the DCEU until the role went to Ben Affleck. Several actors have played the role of the caped crusader, including Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Adam West, and so on. The most recent iteration of the DC character was played by Robert Pattinson.

His latest flick as the Dark Knight garnered him a lot of praise, and so did the movie, which made $738 million at the box office worldwide. Some people have regarded him as their favourite version of the vigilante, while others hold Bale’s hero on a pedestal.

A few also loved Ben Affleck as the Batman in the DCEU even though his tenure as the superhero was filled with strife. It turns out that it wasn’t just Affleck who was taken into consideration for the role. MCU’s Thanos actor Josh Brolin reveals that he almost took up the role. He revealed this piece of information while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“Yeah. That was interesting to me,” Josh Brolin said. The MCU’S mega villain also revealed that Zack Snyder decided to go with Ben Affleck as Batman. “That was his decision. That wasn’t my decision,” Brolin said. “It would have been the older, the more raspy, for lack of a better word. Honestly, that would have been a fun deal. And maybe I’ll do it when I’m 80,” Thanos actor added.

Affleck’s role as the caped crusader was ultimately scrapped. He then was making a new movie, which went to Matt Reeves, who made the recent Robert Pattinson starrer. To be honest, it’s hard to imagine Josh as the superhero, and it seems like the actor dodged a bullet by not playing the role.

However, considering that even DC is opening its door to the multiverse, Josh Brolin as the Batman could happen. It is being said that Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton may appear as the caped crusader in the upcoming The Flash film. Stick to Koimoi for more!

