Ever since Daniel Craig has left the 007 mantles vacant, the conversation around who the next James Bond will be is rampant. Names like Henry Cavill (a forever contender), Tom Holland, Idris Elba and a few more have been speculated. One surprising name amid them is also Fifty Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan. The actor is also in the speculated contention but the rumours of him being there did manage to create polar reactions. Dornan bashes the ones who judge castings before seeing the work.

For the unversed, Jamie rose to fame by playing Christian Grey in the mass popular erotic drama Fifty Shades Of Grey. The actor while being appreciated for his work was also being made fun of. He even spoke about that in his recent interviews. The actor is now in the race to become James Bond and the naysayers have already lined up to call his casting wrong.

Jamie Dornan has now taken a strong stand and called prejudgment a disease. The actor takes Daniel Craig and Batman’s examples to explain his point and does not mince his words at any point. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

“Prejudgment is such a f-cking disease,” Jamie Dornan told Esquire in reference to backlash from fans about iconic roles. “It’s a disease in all our culture. In my line of work, sure. But in general, people prejudge people based on f-cking anything really, and it’s very sad. Look at the reaction when Rob got cast as Batman. It was like 90% negative.”

Jamie Dornan added, “Daniel Craig got cast as James Bond — I mean that was 100% negative. It was vile what was written. It was actually disturbing when you see the f-cking venomous anger that people have over casting decisions. And then guess what? Daniel Craig is f-cking brilliant, and it changes the whole energy of Bond … And all the naysayers love what Rob has done with Batman.”

Jamie Dornan then went on to address the rumours that say he is in the run to play James Bond. “It’s fun and it’s a cool thing to be in the mix for that sort of thing,” the actor shared. “I do think it’s very transparent in terms of if you look at that list, there’s not one person on that list who doesn’t have some content at the moment that’s doing well.”

