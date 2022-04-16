Just yesterday, the internet was filled with rumours about A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna, who is pregnant with their child, with Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi. This caused an uproar, and every social media was filled with speculations turned into hilarious memes. It was said that the pair have called it quits.

Flacko and Riri have been dating each other for more than two years, but their friendship dates back even further. They met in 2013 while the Umbrella singer was on her Diamond tour. She also appeared in Rocky’s music video for the song Fashion Killa. Seven years later, the two began dating.

Soon, Rihanna blessed her fans with the good news of being pregnant with A$AP Rocky. Since then, she has been slaying the pregnancy fashion game and redefining the look altogether. While everything seems to be going fine, a little storm was dedicated. As per some sources, the rapper had allegedly cheated on Riri with Amina Muaddi.

The news spread through the internet like wildfire, which has prompted Amina Muaddi herself to slam these rumours. Taking to her Instagram, the designer posted a long message on her story, clearing out the speculation of A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna with her. “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” she wrote.

“I initially assumed that this fake gossip—fabricated with such malicious intent—would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24 [hours], I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics, regardless of factual basis, and that nothing is off-limits,” Amina added.

It’s true, the internet is a dark place when it comes to false rumours. Often, things spiral out of hand but it’s a good thing that Amina Muaddi cleared it before more people speculated A$AP Rocky being unfaithful to Rihanna.

