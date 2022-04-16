It’s been 4 days since the beginning of the most sought-after court trial that has Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard at loggerheads. The two have made some wild allegations against each other demanding a hefty sum as compensation for the trauma. The two met in Virginia court most recently and turns out the trial is seeing drama more than was expected. As we speak there are more updates from the trial room and it includes a Heard supporter being excluded.

For the unversed, Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard last year for $50 Million claiming that she tried to put him in bad light with an op-ed she wrote for a well known English news organisation. Heard counter-sued Depp on the same lawsuit and accused him of trying to malign her image and kill her career. The case was scheduled to be put on trial in April.

Now as per the latest reports, day 4 of the trial came in with a surprise and a Culture Journalist and long time supporter of Amber Heard, Eve Barlow was excluded from the trial and was ordered to stay out of it for the rest of the remaining trial. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Cathy Russon’s tweet, the court on day 4 of the trial ordered Eve Barlow to not attend the hearing in Johnny Depp & Amber Heard case. The step was taken by the plaintiff’s motion by Depp asking that she be removed “for the pendency of the trial.” Barlow was always found sitting in the front row, very close to Heard in the three days she attended the trial.

The tweet by Russon read, “Posted on the docket today. The judge in #JohnnyDepp v #AmberHeard granted Depp’s motion to exclude Eve Barlow from the courtroom for the duration of the trial.”

Posted on the docket today. The judge in #JohnnyDepp v #AmberHeard granted Depp's motion to exclude Eve Barlow from the courtroom for the duration of the trial. @Angenette5 pic.twitter.com/IwKkrvxjcH — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) April 15, 2022

Meanwhile, in the past four days this is the second person to be excluded by the court in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trials. As per reports, Gina Deuters, Johnny’ colleague Stephen Deuters’ wife was dismissed by the Judge Penney Azcarate after her testimony as she admitted to having watched the televised versions of the prior testimony. Even her testimony was scrapped by the court.

