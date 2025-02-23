Amber Heard might be a controversial personality owing to her court trials against Johnny Depp, her former husband, but she is a notable figure in the fashion industry. Heard is known for her elegant style, red-carpet appearances, and collaborations with luxury brands. Today, we have come across a throwback look of the actress, in which she looked stunning in sparkling attire. Keep scrolling for more.

Her influence in fashion has grown through the years, from modeling to brand endorsements and public appearances. Heard is known for her sophisticated yet bold fashion choices, often blending classic Hollywood glamour with modern trends. She has been a frequent presence at major fashion events like the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival, and Venice Film Festival, where her looks often make headlines.

Amber Heard does not shy away from experimenting with her fashion, trying out different styles, from sleek and minimalist gowns to dramatic, avant-garde pieces, making her a versatile fashion icon. She is known for her signature red lipstick, often paired with sleek hairstyles, which has inspired many fashion enthusiasts.

The throwback picture was posted on social media platform X and is from the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. She sported a sultry gown from Claes Iverson Spring 2018 Couture. The sequined gown featured a thigh-high slit with a statement brown belt. The skirt was made of sheer material, partially making her other leg visible. She paired her outfit with sleek heels.

For accessories, Amber Heard wore silver stone-studded earrings and a matching necklace. Her makeup featured dramatic eyes and a high-coverage foundation base with nude peachy blush on the cheeks. She completed her makeup with a coral lip shade. Finally, Amber Heard’s hair was back-brushed, featuring a sleek style. She was standing out with her shimmering look. Check out the picture here:

amber heard at the les misérables screening during the 72nd annual cannes film festival on may 15, 2019.https://t.co/Ez1iU0c3XD #IStandWithAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/dFW5ch0Pg5 — amber heard ootd (@amberheardootd) February 15, 2025

Amber Heard’s impact on fashion is rooted in her graceful red carpet-presence, collaborations with top brands, and trend-setting personal style. While legal controversies affected her standing in the industry, her fashion legacy remains significant, and she continues to be a subject of public interest in the style world.

