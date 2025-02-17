American actress Alexandra Daddario is a renowned personality who is popular for her outstanding beauty, especially her eyes. She has often captivated us with her fashion statements, be it casual or for any red-carpet event. While exploring the vast domain of social media, we have come across a throwback look of the Baywatch star from a Hollywood event where she looks absolutely stunning. Keep scrolling for the deets.

She rose to fame as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson movies. In 2017, Alexandra was featured in the Baywatch movie alongside Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, and Zac Efron. She has appeared in many movies and television shows over the years, including The White Lotus and Mayfair Witches. The actress has over 23.5 million followers on Instagram.

The throwback picture that caught our eye was from the 2023 Elle Women in Hollywood event. Alexandra Daddario sported a gorgeous fishtail gown with cut-out detailing. It was a Michael Kors collection hand-embroidered sequin stretch matte jersey fishtail gown in a beautiful dark brown color. The dress had a semi-high neck feature with a cut-out in the chest portion, giving a generous peek at her cleav*ge; side cuts showcased her sculpted figure with a knot in the center.

The floor-length gown had full sleeves, and the Baywatch star went minimal on accessories to not shift the focus from her sequined dress. She seemingly wore just her engagement ring as an accessory to the outfit.

Her makeup looked bold yet fresh, perfectly complimenting the dazzling gown and the beautiful actress. Alexandra Daddario sported a lightweight foundation for the base, contoured her nose, and had a rosy blush on the cheeks. Her eyebrows were properly groomed, and she had thin eyeliner and mascara. There was a subtle shimmery copper shadow on the lids as well. Alexandra completed the makeup look with a bright crimson red lipstick, tying up the monochromatic look. It added the much-needed pop of color. For hair, Alexadra tied it in a neat bun.

Alexandra Daddario recently became a mother and posted an adorable video of her with her first kid.

