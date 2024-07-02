Pamela Anderson is an iconic personality best known for her role as CJ Parker on the series Baywatch. The show ran for many years and featured actors including David Hasselhoff, Parker Stevenson, Shawn Weatherly, Billy Warlock, Erica Eleniak, and more. Now, when a show runs for many years, sparks fly, and people tend to get closer and form intimate relationships or just casual ones, most often called ‘hook-ups.’ Pamela once confirmed how the actors were getting intimate with one another behind the scenes.

Baywatch was a series about lifeguards who patrol the beaches of LA County, California. It was led by David Hasselhoff. The show was canceled after the first season on NBC but survived through syndication. It became one of the most-watched television series in the world. The show reportedly had more than one billion viewers despite negative reviews. The original show ran from 189 to 1999.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, in 2003, Pamela Anderson reportedly admitted that the steam was not limited to the show only; there was plenty of action happening behind the scenes between the actors. She made that revelation during a documentary titled Life After Baywatch. She also revealed that she learned about certain unspoken rules while on set.

As per Metro UK, the Baywatch star said, “Oh, everybody was having s*x everywhere. In the trailers, behind the trailers, and around the trailers. I think I slept with everybody at least once.”

During the ITV series Where Are They Now? The Reunions, another actress from the show, shared details similar to Pamela Anderson’s. Actress Gena Lee Nolin, who played Neely Capshaw, revealed that she soon learned not to barge in on any of her co-stars while they were in their trailers. Nolin said, “I learned quickly because this was my first acting gig. If the trailer is a rockin’ don’t come a knockin.”

Another actor, David Chokachi, who played Cody Madison, shared his take on this and said, “We’re on the beach, we’re naked, we’re around each other all day. It’s like sun and ocean; it triggers a lot of stuff.”

On the professional front, Pamela Anderson has the crime comedy movie The Naked Gun alongside Liam Neeson and Paul Walter Hauser. For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

