Kung Fu Panda 4 had a remarkable run in the theatres upon its release this March and became the 4th highest-grossing film of the year, 2024. A few days back, we revealed that the movie had arrived on OTT, but it was available to people in the United States. But the Indian fans can rejoice now as they can stream at their homes very soon. To know how, when, and where, stick to the end of the article.

Multifaceted Jack Black has been the voice of the Dragon Warriors since the first movie, which, by the way, came out in 2008. Dreamworks Animation produces it. The latest movie’s voice cast includes Awkwafina, Viola Davis, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, and Ian McShane supporting Jack. Previously, Angelina Jolie was also a part of the franchise; she was the voice of Master Tigress, and Jackie Chan was Master Monkey.

The official synopsis of Kung Fu Panda 4 reads, “After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.”

The film did exceptionally well at the box office despite being in the theatres during Dune 2’s theatrical run. The movie collected $57.98 million on its opening weekend and $193.6 million in its entire run in the US, as per Box Office Mojo. At the worldwide box office, Kung Fu Panda 4 garnered a whopping $543.6 million, becoming the fourth highest-grossing film of 2024.

When & where can the Indian fans catch their favorite Panda’s latest movie?

Kung Fu Panda 4 is arriving on JioCinema Premium this month only. Premium subscribers will be able to experience it ad-free in up to 4K quality and offline viewing options for just Rs 29/month. The animated movie will be streaming on the OTT platform from July 15. Kung Fu Panda 2 & 3 is also available on the streaming platform.

