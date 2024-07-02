House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 4: Release Date, Preview, & What To Expect

House of the Dragon Season 2 gets more thrilling with each episode, as not only the Greens and the Blacks but also their supporting houses in the Seven Kingdoms have gone up in arms against each other.

After the previous episode’s events, which gave much-needed clarity to Rhaenyra and Alicent about the true heir to the throne, the audiences eagerly await the next episode’s release. To help you with your wait, here is a preview of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 and its premiere date.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

The fourth episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, July 7th, at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on HBO. The episode will also be available to stream simultaneously on Max. It has a runtime of 60 minutes, making it the shortest episode this season so far. In India, viewers can watch House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 on JioCinema on Monday, July 8th, at 6:30 a.m.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 Preview and What to Expect?

HBO has launched a small preview for the upcoming episode, which teases a lot of battles and dragon action coming our way. Watch it here:

Now that Rhaenyra knows that her late father wanted her to be his heir, she is free of all the doubts about her claim to the throne. With Alicent rejecting her truce option, the Queen is ready to go to war and will not be holding back from utilising the dragons. Meanwhile, as seen in the preview, Alicent will also gather the courage to stand up to Aegon after keeping mum all these years and tolerating his messy actions.

At the same time, Criston Cole and Gwayne Hightower’s troop will face a new challenge on their way to Harrenhal. Finally, Prince Daemon will stay in the castle of Harrenhal, and we might see him having another spooky dream after Alys Rivers prophesied his fate in the previous episode.

