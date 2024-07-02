House Of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 Ending Explained: Rhaenyra & Alicent’s Reunion Closes The Doors For Peace

We are approaching the Dance of the Dragons with each passing episode of House of the Dragon, and all the key players have pulled up their socks, making strategic moves for the war to come. The third episode of the show’s second season showcased some surprising events as the Greens and the Blacks got ready for bloodshed.

On the other hand, Rhaenyra made one last effort for peace, only to learn a truth that further cemented her claim to the throne. If you were amazed by that Rhaenyra-Alicent reunion scene, here is the ending of the House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3, explained to you.

Did Rhaenyra Learn the Truth About King Viserys’ Last Wish About His Heir?

While Rhaenyra was somewhat convinced about her inheritance to the throne till now, she still had doubts, considering the Greens’ claim that King Viserys’ last wish was to put his firstborn son, Aegon, on the throne. In this episode, when Rhaenyra meets Alicent as a last resort to avoid the impending war, she learns something that will make her even more assertive about her claim to the Iron Throne.

During their conversation in the last scene, Alicent reveals to Rhaenyra that the dying King had addressed her son Aegon as the Prince that was promised would unite the realm. Rhaenyra, having already heard the story from her father, instantly realises that by Aegon, Viserys meant Aegon the Conqueror, the first Targaryen King, and not her eponymous half-brother.

Rhaenyra is now clear that she is the true heir to the throne, and her father did not change his mind about his successor in the last moments of his life. This will only make her more ruthless, as she now knows that she is the rightful queen of the realm and Aegon II is a usurper.

Why Did Alicent Reject Rhaenyra’s Offer for Peace?

After being persuaded by Rhaenys, Rhaenyra agrees to talk with Alicent, believing that her former friend might also want to resolve things peacefully instead of going to a full-blown war. However, as soon as Alicent tells Rhaenyra about the promised prince, the latter busts her myth about Viserys wanting Aegon on the throne. Alicent is then left red-faced, realising that her son has no claim to the throne, and in a way, she started a war by mistake.

Instead of rectifying the blunder, the Queen dowager runs away from the situation in embarrassment. Considering that Alicent is mostly manipulated by her father, she does not know what to do in this messy situation, as all the noblemen have already prepared for the civil war. Hence, she rejects Rhaenyra’s offer to sort things out, citing that it is too late for peace talks.

House of the Dragon Season 2 airs new episodes on HBO and Max on Sundays.

