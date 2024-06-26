House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 3: Everything You Need To Know

Following the brutal ending of the second episode of House of the Dragon season 2, Rhaenyra is regretting marrying his uncle. After Daemon sent assassins to kill Aemond, which unfortunately led to the murder of Prince Jaehaerys, Rhaenyra’s claim to the Iron Throne has weakened. As the tension escalates for both councils, things will get more intense for the upcoming inevitable war.

Here’s everything you need to know about House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 3.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 will be released on Sunday, June 30, 2024. It will be released at 9 PM EST and 6.30 AM IST on Monday. The second season will have 8 episodes and will be released every Sunday.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 3 Trailer

The preview of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 points that Aegon will finally join the council to plan Green’s next move against Rhaenyra. Moreover, Aemond will be present in the meetings. As Daemon is seen arriving at Harrenhal, the reason behind it is yet to be revealed. Moreover, Rhaenyra is planning to secure their assets, the dragons, which will ultimately help them in the Dance of the Dragons war.

Where to Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3

For the US audience, House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 will be aired on HBO and can be streamed on Max. For the Indian audience, the episode will be available on JioCinema every Monday. Unfortunately for UK fans, there is no broadcasting channel or streaming platform. But they can watch it on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Story So Far

The second season of House of the Dragon follows the political intrigue between Greens and Blacks. While Princess Rhaenyra mourns the death of his son, Queen Alicent is worried about the possible war, as King Aegon’s stupidity ruins things further. In the second episode after Daemon’s goons end up killing Prince Jaehaerys, Aegon declares war and Rhaenyra disapproves of Daemon’s actions. The next episode hints at the beginning of Dance of the Dragons, as both the councils plan rigorously for the war.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episodes 1-2 are streaming on HBO and Max.

