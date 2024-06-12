There will be fire and there will be blood in House of the Dragon Season 2 as the stage is set for the Targaryen civil war. As the Dance of the Dragons is about to begin, the two fractions of the family – the Blacks and the Greens – are willing to ‘Dracarys’ each other.

Only time (and the Fire & Blood book) will tell who emerges victorious and is declared the rightful heir of the realm: Queen Rhaenyra or King Aegon II. As the war nears, let’s take a look at all the royals who have pledged their allegiance to either the Blacks or the Greens.

Team Black

Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

The firstborn child of the previous king, Viserys, Rhaenyra Targaryen, was chosen as his successor by the king himself. After losing her throne and child to the Greens in the first season, Rhaenyra is ready to roar and take back what is rightfully hers. As the Greens took over King’s Landing, Rhaenyra was forced to make Dragonstone her home, where she was declared the Queen by the Blacks in the first season of House of the Dragon.

Prince Daemon Targaryen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Rhaenyra’s uncle-cum-husband, Prince Daemon Targaryen, is one of the most seasoned warriors in the Seven Kingdoms. The fan-favorite is known for his witty dialogues and fearless personality. After keeping his eyes on the Iron Throne in the first few episodes of HOTD, Daemon bent the knee to his wife, supporting her in the war.

Lord Corlys Velaryon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

The Lord of the Tides and the Master of Driftmark, Corlys Velaryon, has pledged his house’s support to Rhaenyra’s cause. With his navy, Corlys can be considered a great addition to the Blacks who can turn things in their favor.

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

King Viserys’ sister, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, was herself left devoid of the throne for being a woman. She now wants Rhaenyra to succeed in becoming the first woman to rule over Westeros. Rhaenys made her allegiance quite clear when she gave the Greens a nightmare by almost burning them down with her dragon Meleys in the first season.

Prince Jacaerys Velaryon

Jacaerys Velaryon is the firstborn son and the heir of Rhaenyra with her first husband, Laenor Velaryon. However, it is common knowledge that he has some ‘Strong’ genes, which makes his claim to the throne a little dicey.

Lady Baela and Rhaena Targaryen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Baela and Rhaena Targaryen are the twin daughters of Prince Daemon with his first wife, Laena Velaryon. Both the sisters are dragonriders, who are expected to put up a great fight in the upcoming war.

Ser Erryk Cargyll

A member of Rhaenyra’s Queensguard, Ser Erryk Cargyll is supporting the Blacks and will be facing his twin brother, Arryk, in the civil war, who fights for the Greens.

Prince Joffrey Velaryon

The third-born son of Rhaenyra and Leanor, Joffrey was also actually fathered by Ser Harwin Strong, just like his elder brothers, as is clear from his brown hair and eyes.

Prince Aegon and Viserys Targaryen

Prince Aegon and Viserys Targaryen are Rhaenyra’s children from her marriage with Daemon. The former was named after King Aegon I, the first Targaryen king who ruled Westeros, while the latter was named after Rhaenyra’s father, King Viserys.

The Late Prince Lucerys Velaryon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Prince Lucerys Velaryon was the second son of Rhaenyra and Laenor/Harwin, who was supposed to inherit Driftmark. His heartbreaking death at the hands of Prince Aemond and his dragon, Vhagar, pushed Rhaenyra to the point of no return, forcing her to declare war against the Greens.

Team Green

King Aegon II Targaryen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

The firstborn son of the late King Viserys, King Aegon II Targaryen is made to sit on the Iron Throne by his mother, Alicent Hightower. Named after the conqueror of Westeros, Aegon II was not very keen on becoming the ruler at first but eventually comes around and now wants to protect his throne from Rhaenyra at any cost.

Alicent Hightower

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Rhaenyra’s childhood best friend-turned-foe, Queen Alicent Hightower, wants to see Aegon II on the Iron Throne and believes her dead husband, King Viserys, wished for it too. It was Alicent, who first showed up in a green dress in a royal gathering, symbolizing her house, Hightower, and laying the foundation of the Greens.

Otto Hightower

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

One of the most cunning players in the game, Alicent’s father, Otto Hightower, knows how to keep power in his hands without sitting on the Iron Throne. After serving as the Hand of the King to Viserys, and manipulating him several times, Otto now wants his grandson, Aegon II, on the throne and would continue with his scheming and plotting to achieve his goal.

Prince Aemond Targaryen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Aegon II’s younger brother, Aemond Targaryen, is a skilled warrior and dragon rider who shares some personality traits with his uncle, Daemon, and will probably face him off in the civil war. He mounts the biggest dragon in the Seven Kingdoms, Vhagar, who killed Lucerys and initiated the civil war.

Princess Helaena Targaryen

Aegon II’s sister and would-be-wife, Halaena comes off as a likable character in the Greens who has a gift of prophecy. Halaena is a happy person, loved by the smallfolk, but it remains to be seen how she will navigate through the horrors of the war.

Ser Criston Cole

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

While Critson Cole started as a loyal guard to Rhaenyra, he turned bitter after the queen refused to elope with him. He later switched sides owing to his hatred for Rhaenyra and became a close aide of Alicent. With his sword-fighting skills, Criston will be a warrior to look out for in the war.

Ser Arryk Cargyll

While his twin brother, Erryk turned to the Blacks, Ser Arryk Cargyll decided to stay back in King’s Landing and support the Greens by serving the Kingsguard of King Aegon II.

Lord Larys Strong

Lord Larys Strong murdered his own family to rise through the ranks and become the head of the House Strong. However, he is better remembered by fans for his foot fetish. Larys serves as the master of whispers to King Aegon II, who will be keeping an eye on the moves of the opponent team during the Dance of the Dragons.

Prince Daeron Targaryen

The fourth child of King Viserys and Alicent, Prince Daeron Targaryen, was said to be in Oldtown for his education in HOTD season 1 but is expected to show up soon in the show and play an active part in the war.

Whose side are you on: the Blacks or the Greens?

