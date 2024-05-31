It’s time to grab your popcorn buckets and get ready to step into the House Of The Dragon. The quest between Green and the Blacks is just starting, and House Targaryen is ready for battle. With the new season just around the corner, excitement is brewing, and anticipation is at an all-time high! Previously, HOTD showrunner Ryan Condal teased that five new dragons would join this season, igniting curiosity like never before. But that’s not all! Teasing a major character’s death and a possible twist from the book’s storyline, the makers have given us some major reasons why we cannot skip the show.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series tells the story of House Targaryen. It follows the noble family’s tumultuous power struggles as they navigate political intrigue and familial rivalries. And the looming threat of civil war in their quest to reclaim the Iron Throne. Set in a world of dragons and dynasties, the series explores the complex dynamics of ambition, loyalty, and betrayal as key figures vie for control over the Seven Kingdoms.

Here’s why you cannot afford to miss out on the upcoming season of House of the Dragon:

1. Dance Of The Dragons

This season will detail the events of the Targaryen war, popularly known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’ from Game of Thrones. It is explained that this war leads to the fall of the Targaryen family, with their dragons ultimately killing each other. In the first season, we witnessed the civil war between the Green and Black House alliances and the heartbreak and loss faced by Rhaenyra. Now, fueled by revenge and ambition, both sides will take any and every measure to emerge victorious in this battle for the throne.

2. Rhaenrya’s Demise?

It is no news to GOT and HOTD fans that Rhaenrya will not live long after the Targaryen war. After the betrayal from Ser Alfred Broome, Rhaenyra will face Aegon II, who ordered his dragon Sunfyre to attack her. Sunfyre burned and devoured her right before Rhaenrya’s last remaining son. This devastating death marked the end of her reign. Not long after, Aegon II also died after someone poisoned him in the Royal Sept.

3. The Bloody Betrayal

Following Martin’s ‘Fire and Blood,’ the war is brutal in House Of The Dragon Season 2 and results in the loss of thousands of innocent lives on both sides. After the gruesome war ends, Rhaenyra eventually acquires the throne, but its rejection grants her only a short time to rule. During this period, she is betrayed by Ser Alfred Broome and Hugh Hammer, who will be making their appearances in the new season. Although it seems their decision was influenced by the Greens offering them better conditions, we will have to wait and see!

4. Team Green VS Team Black

The factions have different houses supporting them: the Greens (Alicent’s Faction) and the Blacks (Rhaenrya’s faction). The two teams have no right or wrong, as they will fight for power and the throne. The odds don’t look suitable for Rhaenrya as she is left heartbroken by the loss of her children. She has decided to show no mercy, expressing her anger, which might lead to her making hasty decisions. On the other hand, Aegon II is very confident that he will protect the crown at all costs.

5. Will HOTD Stray From The Original Story?

Even though the events of the Targaryen War are mentioned multiple times in “Game of Thrones,” they have never been depicted in detail. As such, there is a possibility that the series might diverge from the novel’s original ending, similar to how “Game of Thrones” concluded. This opens up several possibilities for HOTD 2. It is also possible that the whole Targaryen war is not covered this season. And the makers might announce a third sequel.

Building on the first season’s popularity, House Of The Dragon Season 2 is not holding back. And it is expected to be even grander and more magnificent—something you won’t be able to turn away from! This series season will serve as a Bible for fans, answering many unresolved questions and offering a detailed prequel to many events in Game of Thrones.

House Of The Dragon Season 2 Stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel and Ewan Mitchell. Other casts include Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needha; the new season will see Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan.

Season 2 of House Of The Dragon will air on June 17 on Max and JioCinema In India. New episodes will air weekly.

