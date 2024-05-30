Even though it felt like a long time ago, it has been 18 months since the House of the Dragon season 1 finale came out. While the fans of HBO’s fantasy series have been desperately waiting for the second season to come out, it looks like the wait is finally coming to an end.

The series is based on George R.R. Martin’s novel “Fire and Blood,” which follows the Targaryen family. The focus of “House of the Dragon” is the civil war, also known as the “Dance of the Dragons,” which took place roughly 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.”

Wondering when will House of the Dragon Season 2 be releasing? Check out below to learn everything about the upcoming installment

When is House of the Dragon Season 2 going to be released?

According to a Max statement, “House of the Dragon” season 2 will debut on Max on June 16.

Who is starring in House of the Dragon Season 2?

The returning cast of the second season includes Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, and Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon.

Fresh faces in the show will include Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, Gayle, and Abubakar Salim.

What is the plot of House of the Dragon Season 2?

As the show prepares for the long term, Season 2 will probably only have eight episodes, which is two fewer than the first season of House of the Dragon. HBO unveiled the Season 2 teaser trailers, which heavily emphasize the rivalry between Olivia Cooke’s character Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy’s character Rhaenyra Targaryen. The two teasers portray the perspectives of Team Green (those who favor King Aegon and Alicent) and Team Black (those who support Queen Rhaenyra) as they compete for control of the Iron Throne.

