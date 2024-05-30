8 Best Workplace Comedy Shows That Will Help You Overcome Your Office Blues

While the workplace might not be the best place to have fun, workplace comedies do make up for one of the best sitcom genres. Featuring relatable situations with a humorous twist, these shows provide the audiences with comic relief after long days at work.

From office romances and politics to flamboyant managers and struggling employees, these shows have all the right elements to keep the viewers hooked. Here, we have curated a list of eight best workplace comedy series that will surely help you get through your office blues.

1. The Office (2005–2013)

Probably the first show that comes to everyone’s mind when they think of a workplace sitcom, The Office continues to be loved by viewers even a decade after its conclusion. The NBC series follows the daily lives of employees at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, led by the unproductive boss, Michael Scott. With its mockumentary style narrative, hilarious characters like Scott and Dwight Schrute, and the adorable chemistry between Jim and Pam, The Office remains one of the most popular and acclaimed sitcoms in television history. Its relatable workplace humor, and subtle and creative writing, have made it a part of the popular culture.

2. Parks and Recreation (2009–2015)

A quirky comedy with a strong message, Parks and Recreation tells the story of an optimistic mid-level bureaucrat, Leslie Knope, who strives to convert a disused construction site into a community park in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, but faces setbacks from authorities and the locals. The NBC series stands out for its positive tone, clever satire of government bureaucracy, and memorable catchphrases, all portrayed in mockumentary style. Parks and Recreation features an impressive ensemble including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, and Aubrey Plaza, who all play engaging characters, delivering both laughs and heartfelt moments.

3. Scrubs (2001–2010)

In a world full of serious medical dramas, Scrubs stands out as a medical comedy set in a teaching hospital. The sitcom follows the lives of interns at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital, with a focus on the daydreamer John J.D. Dorian, played by Zach Braff. The series is known for its fast-paced narrative and slapstick humor, which is often blended with emotional depth. At the same time, it sensitively deals with medical and personal issues of the characters. Owing to its unique setting and premise, Scrubs offers a fresh take on the workplace comedy genre.

4. The Larry Sanders Show (1992–1998)

Set in the high-pressure environment of a fictional late-night talk show, The Larry Sanders Show is a satirical take into the behind-the-scenes workings of the talk show industry. Starring Garry Shandling as the titular Larry Sanders, the series is known for its sharp and witty humor, and realistic portrayal of the television industry. Add to that the terrific comic timing of Shandling, along with Rip Torn as producer Artie, and Jeffrey Tambor as Larry’s sidekick, Hank. The series earned 56 Emmy nominations during its six-year run and found a spot in Time magazine’s list of 100 Best TV Shows of All Time.

5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013–2021)

Led by Andy Samberg as the carefree Detective Jake Peralta and Andre Braugher as the no-nonsense Captain Raymond Holt, Brooklyn Nine-Nine tells the story of seven quirky New York City Police Department detectives who solve crimes while still trying to adjust under the command of Holt. With its diverse cast, and witty writing and storytelling, the show garnered widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base over the years, becoming the comfort show for many.

6. Superstore (2015–2021)

A series showing the struggles of retail chain workers with a funny twist, Superstore revolves around the employees of the fictional big box store, Cloud 9, in St. Louis, Missouri. Led by America Ferrera as the dedicated employee Amy and Ben Feldman as the charming Jonah, the ensemble cast delivers memorable performances amid relatable workplace scenarios. The show combines humor with social commentary, exploring the personal and professional lives of the employees, and showcasing their funny interpersonal interactions.

7. Abbott Elementary (2021-Present)

Another mockumentary-style sitcom on the list, Abbott Elementary follows an underfunded public school in Philadelphia, focusing on the dedicated but unconventional teachers who work there. Starring Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, an enthusiastic but somewhat overwhelmed second-grade teacher, the ABC show combines amusing writing with a brilliant satire of the education system. The amazing ensemble cast further adds humor and heart to the series, providing both laughs and insightful commentary.

8. Party Down (2009-2023)

Rounding off the list is Starz’s Party Down, which follows a group of struggling actors and writers who start working for a catering company in Los Angeles to earn a living. The group goes through the ups and downs of the entertainment industry while serving eccentric clients at various events. While the sitcom earned praise from critics upon its launch in 2009, it did not get its due because of low ratings and was canceled after only two seasons. However, as the fan base of the series grew over the years, Starz revived it as a limited series for a third season in 2023.

