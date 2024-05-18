John Krasinski has nothing but fond memories of his time starring on the hit NBC show The Office, where he portrayed nice guy Jim Halpert for all nine seasons. Krasinki cherished his time on the show to such a degree that he was reportedly impelled to steal a prop from the set to remember all the good times.

On a recent appearance on the Office Ladies podcast, hosted by his former co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, The Office star John Krasinski revealed for the first time that he stole important keepsake from the set and even lied when show co-creator Greg Daniels confronted him about it.

Krasinski recalled on the last day, Greg Daniels had the cast entering and exiting the on-screen Scranton venue Poor Richard’s Dive Bar, where Daniels declared the show’s official end to the entire crew. Krasinki revealed he was so overcome with emotions that he took the Dunder Mifflin company sign afterwards.

“I think the color black came out of my mouth,” Krasinski said. “It was just the scariest, most beautiful, horrific moment of my life.”

Krasinski quipped as he put the sign in his car, which looked like he was shoving a body in as his co-star Kinsey silently watched. John Krasinski said that when Greg Daniels confronted him at the wrap party if he had seen the sign, he emphatically denied seeing it.

The “IF” director said, “I’ve always lied to Greg that I didn’t take it, but I did. I stole it.”

John Krasinki reunited with his former co-stars in the Office Ladies podcast as he promoted his latest movie, “IF”, which opens May 17. Krasinski wrote, directed, produced, and stars in the film, which also features his former Office co-star Steve Carrell.

